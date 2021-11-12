Snapdragon 898 Has Improved in All Areas, Except CPU, Hints Tipster

Unsurprisingly, the Snapdragon 898 is expected to offer decent performance gains over the Snapdragon 888, as indicated by a previously reported benchmark. One tipster has also commented that Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship SoC will provide improvements in all categories. Unfortunately, he appears concerned about the CPU.

In Previous Leaks, the Snapdragon 888 Was Shown to Be Severely Throttling After a Few Benchmark Runs

On Twitter, Ice Universe was showing concerns regarding the Snapdragon 898 CPU, which according to the same tipster, will have a tri-cluster configuration as the Snapdragon 888. The clock speeds of the upcoming SoC will be as follow, according to previous findings.

[Rumor] Galaxy S22 Series Will Only Use Snapdragon 898, Release Date Confirmed

One Kryo 780 core, likely based on the Cortex-X2, running at 3.09GHz

Three Kryo 780 cores, likely based on the Cortex-A710, running at 2.4GHz

Four Kryo 780 cores, likely based on the Cortex-A510, running at 1.8GHz

The Kryo 780 cores are running at the same frequencies as the Kryo 680 cores in the Snapdragon 888. The only difference here is that these Kryo 780 cores are based on ARM’s improved architecture and that should deliver improved power efficiency. The fact that the Snapdragon 898 will reportedly be mass produced on Samsung’s 4nm process should also make a huge difference to the temperatures, but according to the tweet, Ice Universe does not feel thrilled.

Snapdragon 898 has greatly improved in all aspects: GPU, AI, and ISP.

Only the CPU is worrying, the worry about heat.

Need further observation. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2021

He does state that the Snapdragon 898 will bring improvements to the GPU, which is the Adreno 730, AI, and ISP, meaning that flagships featuring the new chipset should also up the quality of images and video. The tipster also says that the Adreno 730 will be based on a new architecture, meaning that we might see increased graphics performance as far as Android smartphones are concerned, though it will be interesting to see what the Exynos 2200 has to say about that.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship silicon has impressed us thoroughly so far with its massive leaps in peak GPU performance while also beating the Snapdragon 898 in high-performance mode. This is all thanks to the 6-core AMD RDNA2 GPU, and if those results end up being true, then Samsung would have solved its biggest Achilles’ Heel when developing custom chipsets; throttled GPU performance. The Exynos 2100 equaled the Snapdragon 888 in compute performance but fell short as its ARM Mali graphics processor struggled to keep up with the Adreno 660.

If what Ice Universe says is true, then Samsung can focus on making some tweaks to make sure its Exynos 2200 performs better than the Snapdragon 898 in CPU-centered tasks. Naturally, we will see what changes Qualcomm brings to the table when it announces the Snapdragon 898 on November 30 during its 2021 Tech Summit, so like always, we will keep you updated on everything.

News Source: Ice Universe