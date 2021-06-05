Snapdragon 895, Exynos 2200 to Be Made Using Samsung’s 4nm Node, Not TSMC’s

A previous leak surrounding the Snapdragon 888 successor pointed towards a 4nm process, along with additional details, but it was not disclosed which firm would mass produce the next-generation node. A number of tipsters pointed out that Lenovo mentioned TSMC as the supplier for Qualcomm’s chips, but two of those tipsters believe that Samsung will provide the technology to not just help develop the next-generation Snapdragon 895, but also its own Exynos 2200.

Qualcomm May Not Have an Option to Opt for TSMC, as Apple Was Previously Reported to Have Secured Initial 4nm Chip Supply

According to MauriQHD, who has had a solid track record in these past few months, has heard from his source ‘Hades’ that both the Snapdragon 895 and Exynos 2200 will be made using Samsung’s 4nm process. With the Exynos 2200, it is obvious that the Korean giant’s advanced node would be used, but what could compel Qualcomm to stick with Samsung?

Galaxy S21 FE Bares it All in Leaked 3D Renders

A while back, it was reported that Samsung would be mass producing the next-generation Snapdragon X65 5G modem using its 4nm technology so that partnership alone could fuel evidence that the Snapdragon 895 would be made on the same node. Also, keep in mind that earlier, Qualcomm reportedly paid Samsung $850 million to mass produce the Snapdragon 888, so both of them might have secured an agreement for this very moment.

Samsung Foundry makes the next Snapdragon AP (Waipio, maybe 895) and Exynos 2200.

Both are 4nm, not 5nm.

Samsung renamed their 5LPA (3rd Gen 5nm) -> 4LPE (1st Gen 4nm).

Because there is no performance difference between 5LPA and 4LPE. from my source Hades (7/8 correct) pic.twitter.com/pXNT5kAifJ — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) June 5, 2021

TSMC might not have been a cost-effective option for the San Diego firm, despite the Taiwanese manufacturer possessing superior nodes than Samsung. Another reason could be that TSMC’s 4nm capacity is already booked, with Apple securing the initial supply for not just the upcoming node, but for the 3nm process too, so from this angle, it looks like Qualcomm will have to put faith in Samsung once again.

Will the performance and power efficiency of both the Snapdragon 895 and Exynos 2200 be adversely impacted due to Samsung’s 4nm technology? We will have to see once detailed thermals and other tests are conducted, so stay tuned for more details.

News Source: MauriQHD