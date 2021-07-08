Exynos 2200’s RDNA2 GPU Seemingly Beats Snapdragon 895’s Adreno 730 in High Performance Mode

Only yesterday, CPU cluster information as well as compute performance of the Snapdragon 895 leaked, showing that it came close to the A14 Bionic. However, Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship SoC has another competitor that could be unveiled this month, Samsung’s Exynos 2200. This chipset may very well be the first from the Korean giant to feature AMD’s RDNA2 GPU, and according to the latest info, it beats the Snapdragon 895’s Adreno 730, under a certain condition.

Power Draw of RDNA2 GPU Was Not Mentioned; Samsung Earlier Rumored to Find Balance Between Performance and Efficiency

Unfortunately, the leak originating from Weibo and shared by FrontTron did not mention any elaborate information, only that the RDNA2 GPU beat the Adreno 730 in high-performance mode. Previously, Samsung was reported to be testing the AMD GPU with the new Exynos chipset, and the results were astonishing. Not only did the lethal silicon combination obtain performance numbers that were 50 percent higher than what was achieved by the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888, but it also beat the A14 Bionic in the graphics tests.

AMD Radeon RX 6600M Is Spotted Inside The Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

Disappointingly, even that leak did not mention the power consumption details of the Exynos 2200, something that is pivotal when measuring the efficiency of a chipset. If the RDNA2 GPU was consuming more watts when stressed, it would make for an unrealistic comparison due to increased temperatures and eventual thermal throttling. Samsung has been rumored to target the A14 Bionic’s performance, but at the time, it was still making efforts to reach a performance threshold without requiring too much power.

Samsung’s Exynos 2100 did match the Snapdragon 888 in compute performance; its only Achilles Heel was the Mali GPU, which struggled to keep up with the Adreno 660. With the RDNA2 leak, we are slightly confident of its success, but like everything else, we recommend our readers treating this info with a pinch of salt until official results are here.

News Source: FrontTron