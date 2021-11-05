Snapdragon 898 Scores Show Impressive Single and Multi-Core Performance

The Snapdragon 898 will be the next big thing from Qualcomm, and honestly, I am excited to see what the company brings to the table this time. Qualcomm has long reigned the mobile SoC market with their high-end Snapdragon processors, and honestly, they are amazing.

There is very little known about the future Snapdragon 898 aside from the fact that most of the next generation smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi will be using this chip.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 Could Be One of the Best CPUs for Mobile Next Year

However, the latest tip from renowned tipster Ice Universe does tell us the Geekbench 5 scores of the chip, and they are impressive. You can check the tweet below.

Snapdragon898 Geekbench5

1200/3900 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2021

Based on the tweet by Ice Universe, the Snapdragon 898 scores an impressive 1200 in single-core and an even better in multi-core score at 3900. This is undoubtedly an excellent score to start, but the important thing that you should keep in mind is that this is more or less just a score of a chip that is still relatively fresh running on a device that is not correctly optimized either.

All of this means that even though the Snapdragon 898 is looking good for now, the final scores might be a lot different when Qualcomm finally announces the chip. As far as the chip's announcement, we are hoping somewhere between December/January is going to be when Qualcomm finally unveils the chip, but we will keep you posted.

As I have said before, the Snapdragon 898 will make it to most flagships for next year. However, dominating the market this time around is not going to be as easy as this time around; the CPU will have to compete with Exynos 2200, which will be packing AMD's RDNA GPU with Ray Tracing tech. So, we are going to see a tough competition for the coming year.