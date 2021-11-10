Exynos 2200 Is 34 Percent Faster Than Exynos 2100 in Peak GPU Performance; Beats Snapdragon 888 Easily

New results of the Exynos 2200 GPU have been shared by one tipster, claiming that these are from an official benchmark. Thanks to the tag-team of Samsung and AMD, reports claim that the graphics processor will belong to the RDNA2 architecture, meaning we should expect some impressive performance gains. One area, in particular, is how different the upcoming chipset will be from the Exynos 2100. According to the results, the upcoming SoC’s GPU can reach 34 percent higher peak performance.

Peak GPU Performance Does Not Mean Sustained, or Long-Term Performance, and While the Exynos 2200’s Gains Drop, It Is Still Faster Than the Exynos 2100

A series of figures have been shared by Tron, claiming that the Exynos 2200 GPU’s peak performance hovers around the 31-34 percent mark. Unfortunately, that performance takes a hit, likely due to thermal throttling, but there is still a vast difference when compared to the Exynos 2100. Tron says that sustained GPU performance is around the 17-20 percent range, which is acceptable, but we still have to see how the Snapdragon 898 fares.

Exynos 2200 May Be Unveiled on November 19, According to Teaser Poster From Samsung

With Qualcomm kicking off its 2021 Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 30, we will find out soon enough. When compared to the current-generation Snapdragon 888, the tipster states that the Exynos 2200 GPU registers ‘Big difference in 3DMark performance’ but did not care to show the results. Fortunately, we reported earlier that Samsung’s upcoming flagship SoC not just beat the A14 Bionic in the GPU category, but also the Snapdragon 898 in high-performance mode, so by that comparison, it has already beaten the Snapdragon 888.

EXCLUSIVE (Official Benchmark) Compared to E2100, E2200 GPU is...

Sustained +17~20%

Peak +31~34% Compared to SD888, E2200 GPU has...

Big difference in 3DMark performance (Wild Life) ARMv9 * Performance results based on pre-release hardware and software

* Subject to change pic.twitter.com/m6BKqWcgKj — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 10, 2021

This performance jump is likely due to the Exynos 2200’s 6-core RDNA2 GPU. However, according to the tipster, the results you are reading are based on pre-released hardware and software. Also, the power draw of the upcoming chipset was not shared, which is critically important when running in a portable device. If any smartphone sporting an Exynos 2200 gets too hot, achieving the aforementioned results will be practically useless.

Hopefully, Samsung has thought things through, and it will finally introduce a graphics processor that can match the high-end Snapdragon or even beat it. It looks like we will find out on November 19, as Samsung earlier teased an Exynos announcement, though some people do not believe the new silicon will be unveiled this early. Still, we will keep an eye out and relay all information to you guys, so stay tuned.

