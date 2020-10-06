Snapdragon 875 Might Be the Only SoC Using ARM’s Super-Fast Cortex-X1, Giving It a Lead Against the Exynos 2100

With Qualcomm having announced that it’s annual Snapdragon Tech Summit will take place starting December 1, it’s nearly a guarantee that the new Snapdragon 875 and its capabilities will be unveiled at the virtual event. There is lots to look forward to from the upcoming SoC, as Samsung’s 5nm EUV should bring massive levels of improvements. However, according to one tipster, there’s one thing that might raise the bar for the Snapdragon 875 and that’s the use of ARM’s faster Cortex-X1 core. According to the latest info, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC might be the only one taking advantage of it.

Use of the Cortex-X1 Core Might Help the Snapdragon 875 Come Closer to the A14 Bionic’s Performance

The Exynos 2100 may not use the Cortex-X1 core, according to the tipster Ice Universe. This suggests that Samsung’s first flagship SoC using the 5nm node might use ARM’s Cortex-A78 cores for handling the more demanding tasks. Unfortunately, Cortex-A78 will still be slower than the Cortex-X1, giving the Snapdragon 875 the edge when compared against the Exynos 2100. Ice Universe earlier stated that while Samsung’s upcoming SoC will bridge the performance and efficiency gap, it will still not be able to beat Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset.

Snapdragon 875 May Go Official on December 1, Followed by a New Snapdragon 700 Series SoC

This suggests that the tipster might have known the Exynos 2100 wasn’t going to be using the Cortex-X1, but here’s the puzzling part of the story. A while back, alleged benchmark scores of the Galaxy S21 Plus armed with an Exynos 2100 were spotted, and shortly after, it was revealed that the silicon would use a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU cluster, like the Snapdragon 875, where one will likely be a large core operating at the highest possible frequency.

Qualcomm will soon release the Snapdragon 875, which may be the only processor we know of that uses the X1 core.

Yes, Exynos2100 basically excludes the possibility of X1. pic.twitter.com/iq5xIiaHqE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 6, 2020

Just to remind you, the core running at the highest frequency was 3.00GHz, according to leaked specifications, so it’s possible the Exynos 2100 is running a single Cortex-A78 operating at an insanely high clock speed. Then again, it won’t matter if Samsung’s newest silicon can’t best the Snapdragon 875, and even Ice Universe has mentioned that Qualcomm has a tremendous opportunity to beat Apple’s A14 Bionic this year.

That opportunity could arrive in the form of the Cortex-X1, and with this super core reportedly able to deliver a 30 percent performance boost over the Cortex-A77, things are looking really exciting right about now. Still, we’ll recommend that you treat this information with a pinch of salt for now, and with the Exynos 2100 launch allegedly happening soon, we’ll know its specifications soon enough.

News Source: Ice Universe