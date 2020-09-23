Early Galaxy S21 Plus Benchmarks Disappoint, With Specs Leak Showing an ‘Exynos 2100’ and Mali-G78 GPU

This might be the first time we’re showing our readers how the Exynos 1000, or the Exynos 2100 performs while running in the Galaxy S21 Plus. That is correct, an alleged benchmark showing the upcoming flagship fueled by Samsung’s next-generation chipset has been spotted, and though the numbers are pretty much disappointing, it’s expected this early as the company’s newest models aren’t expected until Q1, 2021.

Exynos 1000, or Exynos 2100 Will Be an Octa-Core CPU, With Base Frequency Running at 2.21GHz, According to Geekbench 5

The Galaxy S21 Plus also features 8GB RAM, though Sammobile reports that Exynos 2100 is the name of the mainboard, suggesting that Samsung may stick with the Exynos 1000 as the official name of its upcoming flagship SoC. Coming straight to the benchmark, the device with the model number SM-G996B has an 8-core chipset, with the base frequency apparently set to 2.21GHz.

Despite the high CPU clock speed, the Galaxy S21 Plus obtains a mediocre score of 1038 for the single-core result and 3060 for the multi-core result. Compare these numbers with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is rocking a Snapdragon 865 Plus, you’ll notice that the difference isn’t all that much, as Samsung’s latest phablet was able to register a single-core and multi-core score of 960 and 3050, respectively. These results can mean that the Exynos 1000 may not be able to beat the Snapdragon 875, as one tipster also pointed before, but it could also be because of another reason.





It’s possible that the Galaxy S21 Plus’ software hasn’t been optimized properly as this could be just another prototype doing the rounds when it comes to benchmarking. Then again, this leak could just be another fake attempt to show us some ‘lower than expected’ performance numbers. Whatever the case may be, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup isn’t expected until Q1, 2021, so we’ll advise our readers to treat all this information with a pinch of salt for now and like always, we’ll be back with more updates.

News Source: Abhishek Yadav