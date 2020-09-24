Exynos 2100 to Feature 5nm Process, With Its Highest Performing Core Running at Nearly 3.00GHz

We first got to see how the Galaxy S21 Plus would perform thanks to an alleged benchmark leak, where the specification details mentioned the flagship was running an Exynos 2100, not an Exynos 1000. While we’ll wait for Samsung to clarify the official name of the chipset, a tipster has shared relevant info surrounding the Exynos 2100’s manufacturing process, claiming it will be made on the 5nm architecture, along with other interesting revelations such as the CPU cluster and the frequency these will run at.

Exynos 2100’s Large Core Will Run at 2.91GHz, Nearly Touching the 3.00GHz Mark; Clock Speeds of Remaining Cores Also Provided

The Exynos 2100 will apparently sport a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU cluster, like the Snapdragon 875, where one will be a large core operating at the highest possible frequency. It’s possible the Exynos 2100’s large core is the Cortex-X1, and the Snapdragon 875 is also rumored to use the same. According to what tipster Digital Chat Station has mentioned in his tweet, the large core will operate at 2.91GHz, though we feel that if Samsung were to optimize cooling, the Galaxy S21 lineup could break the 3.00GHz frequency mark effortlessly.

Next comes the three performance cores, and DCS claims that these will run at 2.81GHz. According to previous reports, these three cores could be ARM’s Cortex-A78, while the remaining four efficiency cores are said to run at 2.21GHz. As for the GPU, the Exynos 2100 is expected to rely on the ARM Mali-G78, but the number of cores isn’t specified by DCS. Thankfully, we might not have to wait a considerably long time as the leaks have started to arrive in droves now.

Samsung S21+ running points are released, and Exynos 2100 specifications are also released. 5nm process +1*2.91GHz large core +3*2.81GHz large core +4*2.21GHz mid-core, Mali-G78 GPU. Compare Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865, and feel: — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) September 23, 2020

Sadly, it’s possible the Exynos 2100 doesn’t outperform the Snapdragon 875, as a different tipster earlier claimed that while Samsung will be able to bridge the performance and efficiency gap, Samsung’s newest SoC may still lag behind. Of course, at this stage, nothing is confirmed as of yet, so we’ll remind everyone reading to treat this info with a pinch of salt for now and we’ll be back with more updates in the near future.

