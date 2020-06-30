Galaxy S21 May Use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Instead of Snapdragon 875 to Lower Its Price

With the Galaxy S20 using the Snapdragon 865 in various markets, it would be obvious that the succeeding series, the Galaxy S21 would take advantage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875. Then again, Samsung might have other plans, with a rumor going around stating that the Korean giant might stick with the same silicon fueling the Galaxy S20 family.

Snapdragon 875’s Rumored High Price Tag Main Reason Why Samsung Would Want to Stick to an Older Chipset

New information from Chinese media outlet CnBeta talks about Samsung sticking with the Snapdragon 865 instead of the Snapdragon 875 in a bid to lower the price of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. Previously, it was reported that the cost of the Snapdragon 875 package would be $250, while the Snapdragon 865 is sold for $100 less.

Though nothing is set in stone right now and Qualcomm’s phone partners could be pursuing negotiations to bring the price down, if that doesn’t happen then a lot of customers would be paying a lot more to purchase the latest and greatest Android flagships arriving in 2021.

A different report from a different Chinese media outlet MyDrivers stated that the top-tier Galaxy S21 model was rumored to feature a 150MP primary camera along with a Snapdragon 875. Assuming the rumors of the Snapdragon 875’s price isn’t true, Samsung will offer customers the very best of Android-based hardware. Unfortunately, if that isn’t the case, we might see the upcoming flagship series tout a previous-generation chipset.

At the same time, it’s possible Samsung ramps up production of its rumored Exynos 1000 SoC, which is said to be made on the company’s 5nm node, resulting in higher efficiency. In fact, a leaked benchmark revealed that an unnamed Exynos silicon paired with an AMD GPU managed to beat the Snapdragon 865’s Adreno 650 GPU comprehensively, signaling that the best from Samsung is yet to arrive.

It’s possible Samsung manages to redeem itself with a brand new Exynos unveiling that either matches or beats the Snapdragon 875, meaning the Korean giant will rely even less on the San Diego chipset manufacturer. Then again, all of this is a rumor, which only means you should treat it with a pinch of salt for now and await further updates.

News Source: CnBeta