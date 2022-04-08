Shenmue Could Continue Thanks to 110 Industries

It'll be three years this November since the release of Shenmue III, the highly anticipated third chapter in the beloved saga created by Yu Suzuki. While there's been no official word from Ys Net, some hints suggest that the Shenmue series could continue thanks to a partnership with Swiss publisher 110 Industries (Wanted: Dead, Vengeance Is Mine, Red Goes Faster).

To begin with, Suzuki-san had prominently appeared as part of the 110 Industries Tokyo Game Show 2021 live stream. Earlier this month, when an Instagram user commented on a Wanted Dead artwork post that the publisher should hire Yu Suzuki to make Shenmue IV, 110 Industries replied 'Guess why he was at our TGS stream?'.

That might have been told in jest, but yesterday the publisher gave a more official 'no comment' response to the rumor on Twitter.

No comment. — Wanted: Dead | 110 Industries (@110industries) April 7, 2022

Usually, this is taken as a positive sign compared to a full-on denial. Of course, we'll still have to wait for an official confirmation before we can definitely say that a new Shenmue game is in development. At any rate, the recent success of the animation series bodes well for the future of the franchise.

