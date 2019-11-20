Shenmue Creator Vows to Finish his Story, Fourth Game Will Happen With Fans’ Help

Yesterday Shenmue III finally arrived after nearly two decades of foiled attempts to continue the series. Ah, but this isn’t the end of the story – series mastermind Yu Suzuki has said he’s going to need four or five games to wrap up his epic, but is that at all realistic? Will Ryo Hazuki’s adventures ever be seen through to the end? That remains to be seen, but Suzuki vowed to do his best to make it happen in a letter to fans included in Shenmue III’s credits…

To all the fans who have waited many years for Shenmue III, and to all of the crowdfunding backers who have made this game possible: This project would not exist without your love, support, and the connections we’ve made along the way. With profound appreciation for all that you have done, I am happy to finally present to you Shenmue III. During development I expanded the scope beyond what I had originally envisioned. I’m happy we were able to include the distinct “Shenmue” charm throughout the game. I hope that this new chapter strikes even a small resonance in your heart. For as long as there are those who wish to see Shenmue live on, I will never give up on my own personal journey to complete its story. As with Shenmue III, the story is with you. I sincerely hope that, together, we can continue to spin the tale of Ryo and his adventures in Shenmue 4. This goes out to all who have ever loved and supported Shenmue. Yu Suzuki

I really do hope Suzuki gets to finish his story someday. I mean, it may not exactly be Shakespeare, but there’s nothing quite like Shenmue and I’ve become more attached than I’d like to admit to Ryo and pals, robotic dialogue and all. It will be interesting see if fans will be willing to step up in a big way again to get a fourth game funded, or if the nostalgia well has run dry.

Shenmue III is available now on PC (via the Epic Games Store) and PS4. Expect a review from yours truly in the next few days (review codes went out late), but if you’re the kind of person excited about a new Shenmue in 2019, by all means, pick it up. It’s pretty charming…and very Shenmue.