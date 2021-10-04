Wanted: Dead Is an Upcoming Hardcore Action Game from Ex Ninja Gaiden Developers

110 Industries announced three games in the past few days, the most exciting of which is titled Wanted: Dead. A hardcore action game developed by Soleil (known for games like Ninjala, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, and Devil's Third), it will be released next year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Here's a brief overview of Wanted: Dead according to Soleil.

Featuring spectacular melee combat and exciting gunplay, Wanted: Dead's new teaser trailer offers a peek at a dark and dangerous version of sci-fi Hong Kong where you will need sharpened skills to survive. Players assume the role of Lt. Hannah Stone, leader of the “Zombie Unit”, an elite team who work outside the purview of the traditional police force. Taking inspiration from the likes of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, a deep combat system will give you the opportunity to take on enemies up-close and personal, or engage with guns from a distance, with cool slow-motion sequences, and a limb-severing mechanic that changes enemy attack patterns adding style and substance to combat encounters. Offering a change of pace to Wanted: Dead's adrenaline-pumping combat, non-combat sections and the chance for Lt. Stone to chill at the HQ to consume food and drinks for buffs gives the game intriguing variety, as well as offering players the chance to soak in more of its rich lo-tech sci-fi world.

Gematsu reports that Hiroaki Matsui, the director of Ninja Gaiden and its sequel, will be directing Wanted: Dead. Producer Yoshifuru Okamoto also worked on Ninja Gaiden II, while Lead Designer Natsuki Tsurugai is credited for doing some work on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Pokémon Sword. The game's soundtrack will be made by Russian electric music composer and DJ Dasha Rush.