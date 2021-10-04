Red Goes Faster Coming to PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC

110 Industries has announced a sci-fi racer that offers a complementary contrast between racing and an intriguing story. The game is called Red Goes Faster and it's heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is going to be released at some point in 2024.

In Red Goes Faster, players take control of an aspiring young racer named Leon Garcia. Leon is a racer who takes part in intergalactic races by day and explores his home planet of Keplar at night. Players spend their time between races hanging out with Leon's friends in a variety of establishments while finding themselves trying to untangle a complicated love triangle.

Founder and Creative Director of 110 Industries, Segei Kolobashkin said the following regarding Red Goes Faster's announcement:

We are really excited to be bringing Red Goes Faster to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The mix of racing and adventure that the game offers is really bringing something new to the table and we can’t wait to share more details.

A teaser trailer for Red Goes Faster showcases a bit of the game's story and main character. You can watch the trailer below:

Racing is Leon’s only way off from his home planet of Keplar, a world that once seemed full of promise. Prospective colonists were promised an exciting new life complete with wellness programs, office perks, health insurance, and a whole lot more by the corporations preparing to profit from the planet. Then they realized Keplar was worthless. The promises of an idyllic new life evaporated and the corporations headed back home.

Leon's grandparents were among those who made the decision to stay. Meanwhile, Leon just wants to get out of the planet. His ticket out is winning the Keplar Super Trofeo. Unfortunately, his road toward the grand prize will be complicated by his high school rival and his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. It's up to the player whether or not this guy gets off this planet.

More details regarding the racing itself alongside the story are going to be released as the release date comes closer. Stay tuned for more details as they come.