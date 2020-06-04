Save Big on a Brand New Apple Watch Series 3, Deals from Just $179

Apple has discounted a number of Apple Watch Series 3 devices on Amazon, with deals starting from just $179. There are cellular models in here too.

Plenty of Deals on Apple Watch Series 3 Have Surfaced on Amazon - Choose from GPS-Only and Cellular Models in Different Colors and Case Sizes

Apple Watch Series 5 might be the talk of the town but the Series 3 is still a capable smartwatch in every sense with a lower price point. Right now, a wide range of options are discounted from the Series 3 lineup, including models with built-in cellular capabilities. Here’s a look at all the models available on sale:

GPS Models

Cellular Models

As you can see, there are a lot of choices at hand. There are Silver and Space Gray models in two different case sizes and even watches with cellular capabilities built right in. What this means is that if you want to leave your iPhone at home and still stay connected using the power of LTE then you can do that here. But remember, your carrier must support the Apple Watch for it to work.

If you always find yourself roaming with an iPhone, then it’s best to go with the GPS-only version of the Apple Watch Series 3. Obviously, which model you end up buying is entirely up to you.