These Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Cost Just $25, Today Only

Get a pair of active noise cancelling headphones with 24 hours of battery life for a low price of just $25 if you are quick enough.

TaoTronics is Offering ANC Headphones for a Low Price of Just $25, Save 50% Instantly with Special Discount Code

Noise cancelling headphones can be pricey, but thanks to the recent advancements in audio tech, active noise cancellation has made it to products at a very low price point. For just $50, you can get a pair of active noise cancelling headphones, which was very unimaginable a few years back. What if you could go even lower with that price? Let's say, $25 only? That's what this deal is about from TaoTronics.

For just $25, TaoTronics is giving everyone a chance to own a pair of active noise cancelling headphones. If you ever wanted headphones that can tune out the outside world and put focus on the podcast or music at hand, then today is a great day for you.

Since these are over-ear style headphones therefore you get extremely comfortable ear pads which make room for lengthy listening sessions. Featuring Bluetooth, these headphones will connect to anything and everything that supports the Bluetooth wireless audio protocol to deliver the best possible listening experience. If you want to go wired, you have that option too, thanks to the included 3.5mm cable.

With a battery life of up to 24 hours, these headphones don't quite require to be charged that often. With active noise cancelling turned on, you can expect battery life of around 20 hours which is not bad at all.

Remember, before you add these headphones to your cart, makes sure you enter that special discount code in order to get the 50% price reduction. You miss it, you pay full price. Don't forget!

Buy TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones - Was $50, now just $25 using discount code L4C73M3K