Deal: Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 256GB Storage in Black for Just $339

A fully unlocked and renewed iPhone 7 Plus smartphone with 256GB of internal storage in black is available for a low price of just $339.

Go Big on Storage with the 256GB iPhone 7 Plus in Black for $339 Fully Unlocked and Renewed

If you don’t care what iPhone you want but storage is an extreme priority on your list then this deal on the iPhone 7 Plus is right up your alley. For just $339, you are not only getting Apple’s blockbuster smartphone, but one with 256GB of storage that is more than you will ever need.

Apart from the massive storage which you can use against anything - apps, games, photos, videos, offline TV shows and movies etc. - the iPhone 7 Plus on sale comes packed with everything you’d expect. Starting things off is the A10 Bionic chip, then there’s the dual-camera setup at the back for taking portrait shots, a large 5.5-inch Retina display at the front with 3D Touch and a dual-speaker system with immersive audio.

This is a fully renewed smartphone which means that it will ship with at least 80% battery health remaining and a 90-day guarantee. Since this device is fully unlocked therefore you can use it on any carrier of your choice with support for 4G LTE.

Quantity is obviously limited therefore make your move fast if you want to make use of this deal.

Buy Apple iPhone 7 Plus, 256GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $339

Make sure you check out the following deals too: