Usually retailing around the $899 mark, the Google Pixel 4 XL can be yours for a low price of just $530 if you take the renewed route on Amazon.

Google Pixel 4 XL Fully Unlocked and Renewed with 64GB Storage in Just Black Available for $530

If you want to experience Android in its finest form, then simply get the latest flagship from Google - the Pixel 4. But, not just the regular Pixel 4, but the one with the larger 6.3-inch display, the Pixel 4 XL. Sure, it is a costly phone, but you can grab one for just $530 right now straight from Amazon in the renewed section.

Packing a Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood with 6GB of RAM, the Pixel 4 XL is a beast that is waiting to be unleashed. Whether you are digesting the happenings on social media or playing games, this phone is ready to tackle it all. The stellar cameras combined with Google's software magic ensures that every single time you press that shutter button, you end up with a photo that will leave everyone in awe.

The large 6.3-inch display at the front is of the OLED variety, which means it is super sharp, super bright and will make all of your memes and videos pop out. And of course, this phone runs the latest software update - Android 10 - out of the box which is nothing but a huge selling point.

This phone is fully unlocked and can be used with any carrier with full support for 4G LTE. Since this is a renewed phone, therefore it will not ship in its original box or come with its original accessories. However, Amazon will throw in a USB-C cable and charger in the box.

Buy Google Pixel 4 XL - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked (Renewed) - $530

While you are here, check out more deals below: