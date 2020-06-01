TP-Link is offering its Kasa Smart Plug for a low price of just $9.99 for a limited time. Pick it up now and start automating you home.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Works Without a Hub, Supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for Just $9.99 Today

The smart plug is the best starting point if you are looking to automate your home. Whether it’s an old lamp or a coffee maker, you can use the power of your voice, phone or tablet to turn it on or off. It’s nothing but a blessing.

The problem is, smart plugs can be expensive at times. But today, that’s not the case at all, thanks to TP-Link and its $9.99 deal on the Kasa Smart Plug.

Once plugged in, the setup process is insanely simple. Since there is no hub required here, just download the required app, connect to the smart plug itself and point it towards your home’s Wi-Fi network. Rest of the setup involves giving the plug a name and connecting it to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, the voice assistant of your choice.

The fun begins when you are not at home and you are still able to control this smart plug whatever way you like. If you have a lamp connected to the smart plug, you can create schedules for turning said lamp on or off at specified times, giving an impression that you are at home, perfect for keeping away intruders. And when you learn that this plug support integration with IFTTT, you can take things to the next level by triggering certain actions whenever something happens. For example, if your smart camera detects motion after 12am at your home, it will turn on the smart plug or even have it turn off if you like. How cool is that?

There are no discount codes or coupons you need to know about. Just add the smart plug to your cart and checkout. Just make sure that the price is discounted to $9.99 before doing so.

Buy Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home - Was $14.99, now just $9.99

There are more deals to choose from today, check them out below: