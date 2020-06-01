Treat yourself to a fully unlocked and renewed Space Gray iPhone XS with 64GB of storage for a low price of just $539. That's cheaper than a brand new iPhone XR!

64GB, Space Gray, Renewed and Fully Unlocked iPhone XS Can be Yours for Just $539, Works on All LTE Carriers

When Apple announced the iPhone 11, it discontinued the iPhone XS while kept selling the XR with an even lower price at $599. But compared to the XS, the XR doesn't pack the oomph which users crave, such as an OLED display, a premium build quality and obviously those thinner bezels. And if you are looking to buy an iPhone XS today instead, then you can do so at a price point that is cheaper than a brand new iPhone XR at just $539, thanks to Amazon renewed.

Renewed smartphones do not ship with their original box or accessories but you will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger inside the box. The phone will features 80% or more battery health backed by a 90-day guarantee which is awesome.

The iPhone XS on sale features 64GB of storage, a Space Gray finish and the powerful A12 Bionic processor. You get a large 5.8-inch OLED display which Apple calls Super Retina, thanks to its high brightness output and HDR capabilities. You also get a set of wonderful cameras that shoot stunning photos and video thanks to built-in Smart HDR. Everything is topped off with wireless charging, fast Wi-Fi, waterproof design, eSIM support and Face ID.

Renewed products tend to sell out very fast so make your move immediately if you want to bag this deal.

Buy Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $539

