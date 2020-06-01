Apple is offering its latest 13-inch MacBook Pro notebook with a decent $200 discount applied. This model features the latest Magic Keyboard.

The new 2020 MacBook Pro lineup represents excellent value for money. But right now, you can save $200 on a particular configuration with 512GB of SSD storage.

The model on sale features a 13-inch Retina display which is one of the best around on any notebook. There's a powerful 1.4GHz Core i5 8th-generation chip under the hood that can Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz. You also get 8GB of RAM while a 512GB SSD handles all your storage needs. And obviously, there's the new Magic Keyboard that is a breeze to type on.

All of this can be yours for a low price of just $1,299, which is a significant drop from the $1,499 MSRP. And this is the latest model of the MacBook Pro, not some discontinued one. And yes, in case you are wondering, this model features the Touch Bar and a dedicated Escape key as well.

On the ports end, this notebook features two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the left hand side. You can expand those ports to anything you like with the help of USB-C adapters or dongles. Or just skip that nonsense altogether and stick with the good old fashioned AirDrop.

Such deals on MacBooks are really rare, and it's best you head over to the link below and big this one up quickly if you need a great work laptop. The Amazon listing suggests that this machine will ship in 1 to 2 days, meaning you will get it within this week if you place your order in immediately.

