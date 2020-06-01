Your favorite Android phone, the Google Pixel 3, is back in stock for a low price of $273 in Just Black. This phone features 64GB of internal storage.

There are two great choices in the Android world - either go for any mid to high-end Samsung or grab yourself a Pixel. Today, you have a chance to grab a renewed and fully unlocked Google Pixel 3 for a low price of just $273. Since this is a renewed smartphone, therefore you can expect it to work and look like a brand new smartphone.

This particular model on sale is available in the Just Black color option and features 64GB of internal storage. Apart from that, you get a powerful Snarpdragon 845 processor under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM. There’s also a huge 5.5-inch display on this smartphone of the OLED variety.

On the software end, the phone will ship with Android 9.0, but it can be updated to Android 10 which is nothing but a huge, huge win for consumers. This is one of the reasons why people buy a Pixel in the first place and right now you can own one too for a low price of just $273.

Buy Google Pixel 3 64GB - Just Black (Renewed) - $273

