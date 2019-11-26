Samsung’s Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Range With Free Galaxy Buds Now Start From $549.99 in Latest Black Friday 2019 Deal

It’s that time of the year when flagship smartphones have been discounted to such an extent that they become a compelling purchase for the customer. For Black Friday 2019, this is exactly what’s happening with Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 family. You’re not just getting discounts on the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but you also have the opportunity to grab these flagships with price cuts while receiving a free pair of Galaxy Buds too.

There are a significant number of models to choose from, with the cheapest one being the Galaxy S10e obviously with 128GB of onboard storage and 6GB of RAM. The cheapest Galaxy Note 10 model is available from $749.99 and features 256GB of internal memory, coupled with 8GB RAM. If you want that we come up with an even better deal then here it is. The exact same Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB storage is available for $749.99 and you’re getting a free pair of Galaxy Buds at the same time.

The cheapest possible deal in which you can avail a free pair of Galaxy Buds is with the Galaxy S10 purchase. The bundle costs $699.99, with the Galaxy S10 featuring 128GB of onboard memory. All Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models listed in this deal are unlocked versions, so you’ll have to check if they are compatible with your existing network or not.

We honestly don’t think that you’ll find a better deal for a 2019 flagship range, but if you’re still keen on waiting, perhaps you could wait until February 2020, because that’s the month when Samsung is rumored to launch its Galaxy S11 range.