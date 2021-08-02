In less than 2 weeks, Samsung will finally unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at their Unpacked event. The company will also be introducing other devices such as the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. With that said, we have been seeing countless leaks about these devices over the past couple of months, but one thing that has been missing is was the pricing on these devices. Now, just a few days ahead of the official launch, a retailer has gone ahead and shared the prices of both foldable devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Are Not Going to Come Cheap

Based on tweets from Snoopy, the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were taken from a retailer who listed these devices along with the high-quality images. So, there is a chance that these are just placeholder prices or speculated prices, but they are still very close to what we have expected.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 in Europe will start at €2,009 (~$2,388.25) for the 256GB model and €2,099 (~$2495.24) for the 512GB model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, being the cheaper device, will cost less, of course. You look at €1,029 (~$1,223) for the 8/128GB variant and €1,109 (~$1318).

Now, it is important to understand that there have been reports about how the new foldable phones are going to be cheaper than the predecessor and based on the latest leak, it does not seem to be the case, but we are still not sure if that is going to be the case once the launch happens and we are given the proper prices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 should be revolutionary as these are the first commercially available foldable devices that are available with IPX8 certification but in addition to that, the phones are going to bring a lot of exciting tech, so we are looking forward to seeing what Samsung has in stores for us.