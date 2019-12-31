Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Stable Android 10 Update

Samsung's Android 10 deployment has been nothing short of impeccable this year. Not only is it ahead of schedule, but it is also nearly complete for Samsung's 2019 flagships. Now, it is making its way to some Galaxy Note 9 users.

[Now Available in The US And Canada] Android 10 Update Rolling Out to More Galaxy S10 Users in Europe

The comes with software version N960FXXU4DSLB and includes the December 2019 security patch. It is rather odd, considering that the Galaxy S9 received a One UI 2.0 update that bumped it up to the yet-to-be-announced January 2020 security patch. It is only available for users enrolled in Samsung's Android 10 One UI 2.0 beta, which is why it is only ~100 MB in size. A full-blown One UI 2.0 Android 10 update usually weighs in at about 1.9 GB, based on previous releases.

It is only available for beta users based in India and the UK and is expected to make its way to additional markets soon. Android 10 beta users can get the stable Android 10 update by going into the Settings » Software update menu and selecting Download and install. Users on Android Pie may have to wait for up to a week.

The One UI 2.0 update brings forth all the standard Android 10 features such as a system-wide dark mode, smoother animations, full-screen gestures, customized system icons and colors, improved interaction and innovation in multimedia, biometric data, simplified operation, or one-handed operation. One UI 2.0 isn't nearly as feature-rich. It is mostly minor QoL and cosmetic changes with Digital Wellbeing and Google's navigation gestures slapped on top.

Unlike the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, the Galaxy Note 9 got its Android 10 update relatively fast. Its Android 10 based One UI 2.0 open beta started last month and has since received only three updates before the stable build was rolled out, which is a lot less, compared to the six that the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 got.

The Galaxy S9 shouldn't be too far off and should receive a stable Android 10 update in the next week or so. Props to Samsung for delivering these updates a month ahead of schedule and we hope that the trend continues next year.