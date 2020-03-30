Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 May Not Receive the One UI 2.1

Samsung recently started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series that brings One UI 2.1 along with the latest security update. This was not a surprise as Samsung had already announced their plans to bring these updates onto the older devices. However, in the announcement, we also heard that Samsung will be bringing out the update on the older devices such as Galaxy S9 and Note 9 devices, something that made a lot of the older users happy.

However, it seems that based on a new report, the update might not be coming to the older devices at all.

Android 10 Arrives for Galaxy Fold Users in Europe

Samsung Omitting the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 From the One UI 2.1 Release

For those who are not aware of the One UI 2.1, the update brings some of the features available on the Galaxy S20 series; you get features such as an improved dark mode, Quick Share, Music Share, video Pro Mode, Single Take, as well as Night Hyperlapse, and Clean View among other features. Needless to say, the update is definitely a nice addition, and something the users of older devices are worthy of receiving.

Based on the previous release patterns, the update was supposed to arrive somewhere in April. However, a notification that is sent through Samsung Members app in South Korea talks about how at the time of writing, there might not be any plans of bringing the One UI 2.1 to the Galaxy Note 9, which will also mean that the update will not be coming to the Galaxy S9. You can see the screenshot below.

The Galaxy Note 9 recently received a firmware update that comes with the March 2020 security updates, but the One UI 2.1 is missing. That, coupled with the fact that Samsung has a history of pulling support for older devices as far as feature updates are concerned, the chances of Galaxy Note 9 and S9 getting the One UI 2.1 are highly unlikely.

We are still waiting for an official comment from Samsung but until then, we cannot be sure if the older devices will be getting the One UI 2.1.

Source