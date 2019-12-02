December Security Patch Now Available for Pixels, Factory Images & OTAs Live

Google seems to have released its monthly security patch for Android a bit early this month. The December Security Patch is now rolling out for all Pixel devices, except the Pixel 4, for some reason. Also, this is the very last update that the original Pixel will get. It is well beyond Google's promised support window and is now set for retirement. Given its highly-customizable nature, you can still try your luck with third-party software.

There are 15 issues resolved in the December Security Patch dated 2019-12-01 and 21 for 2019-12-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file. Google notes that no devices were affected by the said vulnerabilities and that there was an 84% increase in devices received the patch during Q4 2018 compared to last year. The December Security Patch also brings Pixel Themes and gesture support for third-party launchers, Lastly, Live Caption is now available on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a.

Google has also hasn't posted anything on this month's Pixel Security Bulletin along with the December Security Patch. They are often of great importance to Pixel users, as it is the only way for them to know if a particular problem has been addressed. And we know that the Pixels have a ton of them. Perhaps Google is working on a dedicated page for such issues and will probably unveil it at a later point. Here are the links to the OTA updates and factory images for all devices (except the Pixel 4.)

