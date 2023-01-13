Galaxy S23 Ultra Renders Flaunt Brand New Colors

After bringing you the renders of the base variant of the Galaxy S23, we are back with the Galaxy S23 Ultra renders that showcase the upcoming flagship in all the colors that are going to be available in the market. This is not really a surprise, considering how the phone is less than a month away, so we are going to be seeing a lot of likes coming forward.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in three new colors, with Phantom Black being the only old color

The leak in question comes from Niewemobiel, and shows us all four new colors of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. I am sad to report that Samsung will not be bringing back the burgundy color. The Phantom Black is still here, but the other colors are new.

You can have a look at all four colors below.

2 of 9

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. This means that aside from the Phantom Black, all three colors are new this time around, and I am not sure what I feel about these colors. Aside from these retail colors, Samsung will probably have some exclusive online-store colors, too, and we will keep you posted as we move forward.

An additional thing that you should note here is that the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is, to the naked eye, identical to that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. I won't be surprised if the dimensions are exactly the same, but we will have to wait for the announcement on February 1st to better understand what's in store for us.

If you are interested, you can go ahead and register for the phone in advance by heading over here.

Which Galaxy S23 Ultra color are you going to go for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.