Samsung's kidney-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earphones are now official. They pack exciting new features and we have a full run-down right here.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live Take the True Wireless Experience a Step Further with Addition of Active Noise Cancellation

Given the products Samsung has already announced a while back, the Galaxy Buds Live pale in comparison. But, they are an essential part of the Samsung ecosystem and ones that will make you reconsider whether or not you actually need that headphone jack. Trust me, you don't.

Design

Though the design might throw a lot of people off, but these earphones have been engineered in such a way that they offer a better fit and enhanced noise isolation. But still, it's polarizing.

The charging case for the earphones features a similar design language where everything seems continuous.

Active Noise Cancellation

Rather than relying on passive noise cancellation, Samsung has a pair of mics built-in that make active noise cancelling a reality. Just turn it on and the outside world will simply disappear. And just like the regular Galaxy Buds, you can allow sounds from outside into your ear so you listen in on what is happening around you.

Big Battery

You can expect a varying amount of battery life with the Galaxy Buds Live. It totally depends on whether you have the voice assistant enabled on demand, whether or not noise cancelling is on, etc. But, you can expect 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and the charging case will take that number up to 29 hours which is wonderful.

Samsung says that a 5 minute charge inside the charging case will give you an hour of listening time. The charging case is Qi-certified so you can charge away without plugging in a USB-C cable.

Bixby

Samsung really wants you to use Bixby with these earphones and you have the option of invoking the voice assistant using your voice. Of course, you can turn that feature off and actually save battery life.

12mm Drivers

Samsung says that the Galaxy Buds Live feature 12mm drivers which should give you wonderful sound packed with plenty of bass.

Colors

The Galaxy Buds Live are available in three color options: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White.

Price

Samsung has modestly priced the Galaxy Buds Live at just $169.99.

Release Date

You will be available to buy these earphones starting August 6th.

Galaxy Buds Live Tech Specs

