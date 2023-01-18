Apple Releases Black Unity Collection and Content in Celebration of Black History Month

Apple is big on recognizing and celebrating significant moments in our lives, which is one of the reasons this company has managed to set itself apart, even though its core product is something that everyone else is selling, too. Today, the Cupertino Giant has decided to release a new Black Unity collection and content to celebrate Black History Month.

Apple shows full support for Black communities through its products and services

The plan is to celebrate the Black culture and community. Starting today, users can show their support through several things the company has unveiled, including a Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face, and iPhone wallpapers. Not just that, starting in February, all-new activations, including a series of Apple Maps Guides created by the Smithsonian, TV, and film collections curated by Dr. Jelani Cobb, along with more content, will be available for everyone to explore.

Furthermore, through its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), Apple is expanding the support of five organizations that help Black and Brown communities by allowing them to truly hone their creative potential.

The company has mentioned how the new Black Unity Collection was created by members of Apple's Black creative community and allies.

The new elastic loop has a mosaic pattern that celebrates the vibrancy of Black communities and showcases the power of unity.

The Black Unity Sport Loop features the word “Unity” woven abstractly into the band using red, green, and black yarns that pay homage to the Pan-African flag, while a unique layering of yarns lends a sense of three-dimensionality to the letters.

Furthermore, the company is also making some other changes. For instance, the App Store will show apps and games, creating something creative for Black communities. In addition, Apple Music will be emphasizing several ways Black artists have contributed to the music and culture in various ways.

Apple Fitness+ will also feature new workouts with playlists celebrating Black artists and new medication dedicated to Black History Month, which Fitness+ trainer JoAnna Hardy will lead.

There will also be changes to News, Podcasts, Books, and Maps. For more information, you can head over here.

For those interested in the Black Unity Strap Loop, it is available for preorder on the Apple Store app and apple.com. It will be available in Select store locations starting January 24th and will cost you $49. It will be available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and will be supporting Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, and Apple Watch Ultra