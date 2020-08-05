Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets with powerful specs. Needless to say, these are 'laptop replacements' in the Android world you've been waiting for.

Samsung Ups its Tablet Game in the Android World with the Announcement of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+

The South Korean giant has been making tablets for a long time now. But, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ truly belong in a league of their own. They are are packed with insane features, and yes, we know, they also look like iPad Pros, and this is the only time I'm going to mention that fact here. I promise.

Two Sizes - 11-inch and 12.4-inch

Rather than announcing way too many display options or just a single one, Samsung is releasing the Tab S7 in two sizes - 11-inch and 12.4-inch. Both displays offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for silky smooth navigation.

You can expect the 11-inch model to have a resolution of 2560×1600, while the 12.4-inch model features a resolution of 2800×1752. The latter has an AMOLED display, something which you should consider before buying.

Made for Big Performance

Samsung's latest tablets feature powerful chips under the hood and you can expect clock speeds to hit up to 3GHz. Since these chips are based on the 7nm process, therefore battery life and efficiency is going to be solid as well.

In the RAM department, you get 6GB as standard, with 8GB offered to those if you are going for a bigger storage model. Speaking of storage, you get 128GB for the base model, with 1TB available alongside that 8GB of RAM we just mentioned. And yes, you can expand the storage further using a microSD card.

Big Batteries and Fast 45W Charging

The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature massive batteries. The S7 comes with a 8,000mAh cell inside while the larger 12.4-inch model takes thing up a notch with 10,090mAh. And if you do run of battery, just plug in a 45W charger and you will top up in no time.

Fingerprint Sensors

Samsung's 11-inch tablet comes with a fingerprint scanner built into the side button. The 12.4-inch model features one under the display.

Connectivity

It wouldn't be a Samsung product if it was not big on connectivity. This tablet features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and of course, Bluetooth 5.0. Remember, cellular connectivity is subject to which market you are buying the product from.

Samsung DeX

For a true 'desktop-like' experience, Samsung is obviously offering DeX with the Tab S7 and S7+. Just turn the feature on and the tablet's UI transforms into a desktop-like experience, with mouse pointer at all. Grab the Book Keyboard Cover with built-in trackpad for the full laptop experience.

Colors

You will be able to purchase the tablet in three colors options: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver.

Everything Else

Things are wrapped up with the fact that this tablet features a quad-speaker setup that is AKG and Dolby Atmos certified. You also get a USB-C port. S Pen is available for both models for taking down notes or navigating the UI. You also have a dedicated Book Cover and Book Keyboard Cover accessories available for both devices if you want to go full-on 'what's a computer.' There are great cameras on-board. And of course, all of this is powered by Android 10.

Price

Both tablets are modestly priced given their internal specs. You can expect to pay $649.99 and $849.99, for the 11-inch and 12.4-inch models, respectively. Expect to pay more if you are looking for 5G connectivity and more storage.

Release Date

Samsung says that these tablets will be available to purchase this fall.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ Tech Specs

Here are the full technical specifications for both tablets:

