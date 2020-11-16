Let’s kick off the week with some new Resident Evil Village info that was reportedly leaked over the weekend.

Last week, plenty of internal Capcom data was leaked online, and as tweeted by leaker @pokeprotos, this data also contains additional details about Capcom’s next RE installment, Resident Evil Village, including its release frame, DLC, pre-order benefits, multiplayer mode, and a possible demo ahead of the game’s release.

Resident Evil Village Rumored To Be ‘Longest RE Engine Game To Date’, Other RE Titles To Follow Trend

We already knew that Village is slated for a release next year, but based on the classified documents that the leaker shared, we might now have a more accurate release frame (if it still holds up in these uncertain times). According to the documents, RE: Village is slated for a release in late April 2021 with pre-orders kicking off around January 2021. A game demo is mentioned to be released 3 weeks before the game’s release.

In addition, the leaked files mention various versions of the title, including a ‘normal’ edition, a digital deluxe edition that includes extra DLC, and a Collector’s Edition. An ‘E-Capcom’ version for PS4/PS5 has also been mentioned, but this version will likely only be available in Japan.





Aside from the main game, Capcom also appears to be releasing an online component, codenamed ‘DOMINION’ – in a similar fashion as Resident Evil 3 Remake’s online mode, Resistance.

Allegedly, additional details about the Village’s pre-order benefits and the above-mentioned extra DLC pack leaked as well. This DLC pack, included with the digital deluxe edition, will sell for USD $25. The description of this DLC Pack, called ‘Ethan’s Trauma Pack’ reads:

Resident Evil Village Won’t Be Particularly Long but Will be the Longest RE Engine Game, Insider Says; Release Date Not Completely Pinned Down Yet

“Three years later –

Even now that he’s returned to a peaceful life, Ethan’s nightmare isn’t over. The events he experienced at Baker mansion were so extraordinary that it leaves an inextinguishable scar in the back of his mind. Visions of the past follow him everywhere, even in this case.

Ethan has made a break with his abominable past and

can you build a new future with your family…?

We’ve included an image detailing the DLC and pre-order benefits below.

At the moment of writing, we can’t verify whether the information above is legit. The details, however, do line up with what we’ve heard about the title.

Resident Evil Village is slated for a release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and supposedly, PS4 and Xbox One as well.