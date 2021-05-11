Initial Resident Evil Village Shipments Surpass Those of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Across All Platforms

Resident Evil Village global launch shipments have surpassed those of its predecessor from 2017, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Capcom launched its latest Resident Evil installment last week, and as announced by the publisher, the game has already shipped over 3 million units worldwide across all platforms, thereby beating initial shipments of Resident Evil 7. For reference, Resident Evil 7 shipped over 2.5 million units across PS4, Xbox One, and PC, whereas initial shipments of Resident Evil 5 and 6 surpassed 4 and 4.5 million copies, respectively. It should be noted that these shipment numbers don't include the number of digital downloads across all platforms.

As also mentioned by Capcom in the official press release, the Resident Evil series has now shipped over 100 million copies worldwide since the release of the first installment in the series back in 1996.

“Representing the eighth main entry in the series, the new Resident Evil Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 biohazard (which has gone on to ship a cumulative 8.5 million units as of December 31, 2020) and features a higher degree of action and even more expansive, highly-engaging gameplay”, the press release reads. “In the game, players take on the role of protagonist Ethan Winters as they delve into a new kind of survival horror set in a mysterious, icy village. Built with Capcom's proprietary RE ENGINE, the game maximizes the potential of next-generation devices to deliver stunning, photorealistic visuals while utilizing cutting-edge audio technology. This, along with praise for the deeply immersive experience from fans following the game's demo, resulted in worldwide shipments of the title surpassing 3 million units.”

Resident Evil Village released globally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC last week. Be sure to read our very own review right here in case you’re still in doubt on whether you should pick it up.