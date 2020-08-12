Resident Evil Village Rumored To Be ‘Longest RE Engine Game To Date’, Other RE Titles To Follow Trend

Since Resident Evil Village was first revealed at the PlayStation 5 digital event back in June, Capcom hasn't revealed too much information regarding the upcoming survival horror title. As with much of the information we've covered in the past for Resident Evil Village, much of these details from ResetEra mod and insider Dusk Golem.

(2/2) in dev right now, I'm only talking about RE8 right now but people know RE4 is also coming up at this point. RE8 will be the longest RE Engine game to date, & without saying too much the other stuff coming up should follow a similar trend. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2020

Resident Evil Village Early Story Spoilers, Enemy Details, and More May Have Leaked

It's important to note that Dusk Golem clarifies that this would be the longest RE Engine title to date. Previous titles, including Resident Evil 4 and especially Resident Evil 6, clocked in at more than twenty hours a piece with numerous fan and critical complaints regarding the latter being too bloated and poorly paced to justify the extended playtime.

By comparison regarding other RE Engine titles, Resident Evil VII: Biohazard clocked in at around 10 hours for a standard completion and Resident Evil 2 Remake was close to 8-1/2 hours for both stories. Both of these RE Engine titles were longer than your average Resident Evil title, so a longer survival horror experience could certainly be warranted by fans. If the inclusion of an in-game currency is any indication, we could expect to see unlockables, such as new weapons, that could be carried over into subsequent playthroughs.

Here are a few more details on Resident Evil Village from Capcom:

Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in the best-selling Resident Evil series. The all-new title is currently in development using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, which was used to create vivid gameplay experiences in hit titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5. RE Engine paired with next generation console technology will elevate the survival horror experience in Resident Evil Village to new heights, as the title will showcase the most realistic and terrifying graphics to date.

Resident Evil Village will be released in 2021 across Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC. A release window has not been confirmed by Capcom; however, there are rumors of an upcoming RE8 reveal event later this month that will include a new trailer and other details.