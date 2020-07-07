Resident Evil Village Won’t Be Particularly Long but Will be the Longest RE Engine Game, Insider Says; Release Date Not Completely Pinned Down Yet

Resident Evil Village won’t be a very long title, but it will reportedly be the longest game in Capcom’s RE Engine.

This information comes from horror-enthusiast and insider Dusk Golem, who has recently been revealing lots of details about the upcoming Resident Evil, including some information about its multiple protagonists and setting. According to the insider, like the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes, fans shouldn’t expect a particularly long game, but it will be the longest RE Engine title to date. More specifically, roughly 2 to 3 hours longer than 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Resident Evil Village Has Been in Development for 3.5 Years, Puzzle Solving is a Focus

“Don't expect RE8 to be a very long game, but I have heard it'll be the longest RE Engine game”, Dusk Golem writes on Twitter. “Specifically I heard it'd be about 2-3 hours longer than RE7, but the specifics are highly subject to so many variables of play style, just simpler to say the longest RE Engine game.”

With the main story of Resident Evil 7 taking around 9 to 11 hours to beat, depending on play style, this would imply that Resident Evil Village will be roughly 11 to 13 hours long.

Dusk Golem also answered a question about the game’s release next year, which was initially planned in the first quarter of 2021. It’s now more likely, however, that Resident Evil Village will be releasing somewhere between April and June 2021 (2nd quarter). The insider did point out that Capcom hasn’t completely pinned down the game’s release date.

Even if RE8 was released in Q1, it would've been in development for 4 years. That said, it's looking more it'll be a Q2 release right now, but let me say this right now, they haven't 100% pinned a date down yet. https://t.co/G5EPSHmd1f — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 7, 2020

Resident Evil Village was officially announced last month during Sony’s PS5 reveal event. Aside from releasing on Sony’s next-gen console, the game will also release on PC and Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.