Resident Evil Village Won’t Be Particularly Long but Will be the Longest RE Engine Game, Insider Says; Release Date Not Completely Pinned Down Yet
Resident Evil Village won’t be a very long title, but it will reportedly be the longest game in Capcom’s RE Engine.
This information comes from horror-enthusiast and insider Dusk Golem, who has recently been revealing lots of details about the upcoming Resident Evil, including some information about its multiple protagonists and setting. According to the insider, like the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes, fans shouldn’t expect a particularly long game, but it will be the longest RE Engine title to date. More specifically, roughly 2 to 3 hours longer than 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
“Don't expect RE8 to be a very long game, but I have heard it'll be the longest RE Engine game”, Dusk Golem writes on Twitter. “Specifically I heard it'd be about 2-3 hours longer than RE7, but the specifics are highly subject to so many variables of play style, just simpler to say the longest RE Engine game.”
With the main story of Resident Evil 7 taking around 9 to 11 hours to beat, depending on play style, this would imply that Resident Evil Village will be roughly 11 to 13 hours long.
Dusk Golem also answered a question about the game’s release next year, which was initially planned in the first quarter of 2021. It’s now more likely, however, that Resident Evil Village will be releasing somewhere between April and June 2021 (2nd quarter). The insider did point out that Capcom hasn’t completely pinned down the game’s release date.
Even if RE8 was released in Q1, it would've been in development for 4 years.
That said, it's looking more it'll be a Q2 release right now, but let me say this right now, they haven't 100% pinned a date down yet. https://t.co/G5EPSHmd1f
— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 7, 2020
Resident Evil Village was officially announced last month during Sony’s PS5 reveal event. Aside from releasing on Sony’s next-gen console, the game will also release on PC and Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.
Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil Village.
Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.
FEATURES
- First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.
- Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.
- A Living, Breathing Village – More than just a mysterious backdrop for the horrifying events that unfold in the game, the village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter