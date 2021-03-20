Rainbow Six Parasite PC Requirements Leaked from Technical Test
The preliminary PC requirements for Rainbow Six Parasite (placeholder title for the game previously known as Rainbow Six Quarantine) have been leaked from the ongoing technical test.
Unsurprisingly, they're much higher than those of Rainbow Six Siege, which launched in December 2015. However, they should be manageable for most players with a recent PC.
Minimum specs (30FPS at 1080p, preset setting on Low):
- CPU: AMD Ryzen3 1200 or Intel 15-4460
- GPU: Radeon R9 290X 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 4GB
- RAM: 8GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Storage: 60GB
Recommended specs (60FPS at 1080p, preset setting on High):
- CPU: AMD Ryzen5 1500X or Intel i7-4790K
- GPU: Radeon RX580 or Nvidia 1660Ti
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Storage: 60GB
Rainbow Six Parasite was delayed one time alongside Gods & Monsters (then released as Immortals: Fenyx Rising) and Watch Dogs Legion, and a second time alongside Far Cry 6 due to COVID production challenges. It's still supposed to be launching by September of 2021, though.
We don't know much about Rainbow Six Parasite, other than it was inspired by the success of Rainbow Six Siege's limited-time Outbreak cooperative event. Below is the only official game description released by Ubisoft alongside the announcement.
This brand-new three-player, tactical co-op shooter is set several years in the future of the Rainbow Six Universe. The Rainbow operators will face off against a highly lethal new breed of mutated alien parasite infecting human hosts and their surroundings. Set in 3-player coop PVE, players can prepare to launch into tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions as they will risk everything with their squad, every time they step into quarantine.
Bio Jade Adam-Granger, Lead Game Designer, said:
'We set out to create a radically re-designed co-op experience built on the foundations of one of the best shooters of this generation. What Siege is to the PVP shooter genre, we want Quarantine to be to co-op'.
