Rainbow Six Parasite PC Requirements Leaked from Technical Test

The preliminary PC requirements for Rainbow Six Parasite (placeholder title for the game previously known as Rainbow Six Quarantine) have been leaked from the ongoing technical test.

Unsurprisingly, they're much higher than those of Rainbow Six Siege, which launched in December 2015. However, they should be manageable for most players with a recent PC.

Rainbow Six Quarantine “Parasite” Is a Placeholder Name Used in Internal Testing; More Details to Be Shared Soon

Minimum specs (30FPS at 1080p, preset setting on Low):

CPU: AMD Ryzen3 1200 or Intel 15-4460

GPU: Radeon R9 290X 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 4GB

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 60GB

Recommended specs (60FPS at 1080p, preset setting on High):

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 1500X or Intel i7-4790K

GPU: Radeon RX580 or Nvidia 1660Ti

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 60GB

Rainbow Six Parasite was delayed one time alongside Gods & Monsters (then released as Immortals: Fenyx Rising) and Watch Dogs Legion, and a second time alongside Far Cry 6 due to COVID production challenges. It's still supposed to be launching by September of 2021, though.

We don't know much about Rainbow Six Parasite, other than it was inspired by the success of Rainbow Six Siege's limited-time Outbreak cooperative event. Below is the only official game description released by Ubisoft alongside the announcement.