Rainbow Six Quarantine “Parasite” Is a Placeholder Name Used in Internal Testing; More Details to Be Shared Soon

Rainbow Six Quarantine isn't getting renamed to Rainbow Six Parasite, Ubisoft confirmed today.

Speaking with PCGamesN, a company representative confirmed that Parasite is a placeholder name used for internal testing and that the details that have emerged online yesterday have been taken from the latest internal testing. More details on the game, including the new official name, will be shared soon.

While we recently shared that we will be changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine, ‘Parasite’ is only a placeholder that our internal teams use. Recently, we ran an internal test for the game and some of its details became public. We can confirm this is a glimpse of the upcoming game, and we will share more details, including the official name, soon.

Rainbow Six Quarantine, announced back in 2019, will be a PvE-focused co-op experience that is built upon Rainbow Six Siege's Outbreak mode.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is being developed by an entirely new team at Ubisoft Montreal that was inspired by the long-standing brand legacy of tactical co-op shooters and the varied cast of operators from Rainbow Six® Siege to develop something that is truly more than the sum of its parts. Last year’s Outbreak event in Rainbow Six Siege was the spark that ignited passions within this group, and they’ve come back now, a year later, with a truly incendiary vision: a deep, radically re-designed, full game experience. The Rainbow operators will face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite. Infecting human hosts and their surroundings, this new enemy is more lethal and challenging than ever before. Prepare to launch into tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions as you and your squad risk everything, every time you step into Quarantine.

Rainbow Six Quarantine launches on PC and consoles on a yet to be confirmed release date.