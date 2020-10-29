Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine Delayed Due to COVID-19 “Production Challenges”

As part of their just-revealed earnings for the past quarter, Ubisoft has announced two of upcoming games have received potentially fairly-significant delays. The delayed titles, Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine, will now be coming out sometime during Ubisoft’s fiscal year 2022, which runs from April 2, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Ubisoft had the following to say about the delay…

Benefitting from this strong momentum, and despite having moved Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021-22 to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19, our new [income targets] for 2020-21 remain within the boundaries set back in May. Being able to maximize the long-term value of our IPs, while at the same time maintaining solid financial targets highlights the increasing recurring nature of our revenues, the strength of our portfolio of franchises, and confidence in our holiday season release slate.

Far Cry 6 was originally supposed to come out on February 18, 2021, while Rainbow Six Quarantine still had a vague “2020” release date. Not terribly surprising to see both slip perhaps – as Ubisoft mentions, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion should do well for the company, so there’s no reason to pack too many games into the next few months.

As of now, Ubisoft’s schedule includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Just Dance 2021 before Christmas, and Riders Republic and the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake in the first quarter of 2021 (thanks to Daniel Ahmad for the release chart)…

Both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Siege are coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. What are your thoughts? Disappointed about the delay of Far Cry 6 and Quarantine or were you not particularly looking forward to these games?