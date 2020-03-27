Predator: Hunting Grounds Trial Available Later Today on PC and PS4 with Crossplay

Predator: Hunting Grounds, the asymmetric 4v1 multiplayer shooter developed by IllFonic and published by Sony, has a free trial event scheduled for this weekend on both PC and PlayStation 4 (where you'll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to participate in the action).

Here are the times you'll need to keep in mind:

North America 17:00 PST on March 27 to 23:59 PST on March 29

Europe 17:00 CET on 27 March to 23:59 CET on 29 March

Japan / Asia 17:00 JST 27 March to 23:59 JST on 29 March

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-Bit versions) OS Windows 10 (64-Bit versions) Processor Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-8320 Processor Intel Core i7-5930K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Memory 8 GB RAM Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD R9 280x Graphics Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD R9 Fury X Storage 18 GB available space (HDD) Storage 18 GB available space (SSD)

Predator: Hunting Grounds is coming out on April 24th and will be priced €32.99.

HUNT OR BE HUNTED Predator: Hunting Grounds is an immersive asymmetrical multiplayer shooter set in the remote jungles of the world, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey. Play as a member of an elite 4-person Fireteam and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds you. Or, play as the Predator to hunt the most worthy prey, choosing from your vast array of deadly alien tech to collect your trophies, one by one.

