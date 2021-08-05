Ubisoft announced that there's a Far Cry 5 free weekend available now on all platforms. The entire game will be accessible, both in solo and co-op modes, starting at these times:

PC via Ubisoft Store: 5 th August at 2 pm BST

PC via Epic Games Store: 5 th August at 6 pm BST

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: 5 th August at 8.01 am BST

Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One : 5 th August at 8:01 am BST

Stadia : 5 th August at 6 pm BST

Far Cry 5 is also heavily discounted (up to 85%) on all platforms. That includes both the base game and its DLCs. The game, launched in March 2018, was rated 9.1 out of 10 by our Kai Powell.

Far Cry 5 doesn’t strike me as a reformation of a series formula that has worked well for years, but rather a baptismal into something new. It can be hard for Ubisoft to wash away the sins of open-world game design, yet there’s the beginning of something greater to behold in Hope County. Whether making the trip to Hope County alone or with friends, the idyllic scenery makes such a stark contrast to the action of a Far Cry title that it’s going to be impossible to fly over and skip this one. If you're wondering whether bringing the madness to our doorstep, making the entire campaign co-op and including an impressive toolbox to create new levels and missions while still retaining that visceral gunplay the series is known for keeps Far Cry 5 fresh and worth playing on Day One, my answer is: yes, absolutely.

With Far Cry 6 due in a couple of months (October 7th is its launch date following a few delays), Ubisoft is clearly trying to get more fans into the franchise. Are you planning to visit Hope County in Far Cry 5 thanks to this free weekend?