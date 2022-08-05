Menu
Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Available Now Alongside Photo Contest

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 5, 2022
Far Cry 6

Ubisoft (which might be about to be purchased by Tencent, in case you missed the rumor) announced the availability of a new Far Cry 6 free weekend, which will run on all platforms (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store) until Sunday, August 7th. The free trial includes the entire game and even its villain-themed DLCs. Players can also join in co-op action.

Should you be willing to purchase the game afterward, deep discounts are available for Far Cry 6, as detailed below.

  • PC via Ubisoft Store: from now until August 16th, players can get 60 percent off Standard, Gold, and Ultimate editions of the game, 50 percent off the Season Pass and all three DLCs, as well as receive an additional £5 credit in their Ubisoft Store account to use towards their next purchase when they pick up Far Cry 6 during the promotional period.
  • PC via Epic Games Store: from now until August 8th, players can get 60 percent off all game editions, 50 percent off the Season Pass, and all three individual DLCs.
  • Xbox: from now until August 15th, players can get 60 percent off the Standard and Gold editions of the game and 50 percent off the Season Pass.
  • PlayStation: from now until August 17th, players can get 55 percent off the Deluxe edition and 60 percent off the Ultimate edition of the game as part of the PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale.

Ubisoft also unveiled a photo contest to go with the Far Cry 6 free weekend. The publisher will select 15 winners who will get the following prizes.

5 winners chosen by Ubisoft:

  • 1st prize: AMD RX6800XT graphical card + FC6 figurine + FC6 Sweater + FC6 Mug + FC6 Artbook, 1230€
  • 2nd : Tobi tracker + collector figurine + FC6 Sweater + FC6 Mug + FC6 Artbook, 400€
  • 3rd prize: Corsair helmet + collector figurine + FC6 Sweater + FC6 Mug + FC6 Artbook, 230€
  • 4th prize: Tobi tracker + FC6 figurine + FC6 Sweater + FC6 Mug + FC6 Artbook, 400€
  • 5th prizes: Corsair helmet + FC6 figurine + FC6 Sweater + FC6 Mug + FC6 Artbook, 230€

10 winners randomly chosen:

  • 9 prizes: Antón & Diego Figurine, FC6 Mug, FC6 Beanie, 110€
  • 1 prize: AMD RX6800XT graphical card, Antón & Diego Figurine, FC6 Mug, FC6 Beanie, 1200€

