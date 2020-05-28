Spend the Weekend In Montana With Far Cry 5 For Free

If you miss the feel of grass between your toes and the vast splendor of the American outdoors, Ubisoft has a solution that should help to satisfy your desires. Far Cry 5 will be available as a free limited-time title on the Uplay PC store for this weekend only.

By the time you're reading this news article, preloading Far Cry 5 will already be available through Ubisoft's web store. If you already have the Uplay PC client installed, it will automatically queue up the download for you. The full install, minus downloading any additional languages, will require 36388 MB of available disk space. Only the base game is available for free to play, so you'll have to pay for the season pass content separately unless you decide to purchase one of the complete editions listed below. Players will also be able to play through the entire campaign together with a friend in online co-op, so tell a friend to start preloading the game with you.

Far Cry 5 originally won one of Wccftech's awards for Best Shooter of 2018. When I reviewed the entry back in March 2018, here's what I had to say.

If you're wondering whether bringing the madness to our doorstep, making the entire campaign co-op and including an impressive toolbox to create new levels and missions while still retaining that visceral gunplay the series is known for keeps Far Cry 5 fresh and worth playing on Day One, my answer is: yes, absolutely.

Far Cry 5 will be available to play for free beginning May 29th at 6AM PDT and ending on May 31st at 1PM PDT. If you decide to purchase Far Cry 5 after the free weekend is complete, all of your progress will carry over. Players will save up to 75% off of the standard MSRP, depending on which version they purchase. The base Far Cry 5 game is on sale for $15.00, the Gold Edition that comes with the season pass and Far Cry 3 is $22.50, the Complete Edition nets you both the base versions of Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn costs $30.00, and lastly the Ultimate Edition gets you all three games plus the season pass DLC content for Far Cry 5 together for $39.00.