You Can Now Pre-Order the Apple Watch Series 7, Starting From $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders have officially kicked off, so if you want to be one of those early birds that gets to experience the latest and greatest in Apple’s wearable technology, you should make haste and secure one for yourself. The ongoing chip shortage had made the situation more than just troublesome for millions of customers worldwide for a variety of products, so there is a possibility that longer waiting times have to be endured for the Apple Watch Series 7 too.

This may also explain why the flagship smartwatch features the same S6 chipset as the Apple Watch Series 6, so if you already own the latter, this version might not be too thrilling for you to make the switch. We also reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 can wirelessly transfer data, but the feature is not yet made available to customers and might be limited to Apple’s employees only.

Here Is When You Can Pre-Order Apple Watch Series 7 According to Your Time Zone

Available in new 41mm and 45mm watchface variants, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers a 20 percent screen area increase than the predecessor, and Apple has talked about how it has been completely re-engineered with 40 percent borders. The shape of the watch has been refined as the case, and the display now offers softer edges. The watch display is 70 percent brighter.

The new watch also brings 33 percent faster charging speeds, so if you just plug it in for 8 minutes, you will get 8 hours of battery life. Also, the Apple Watch Series 7 will take 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80 percent, which charging takes place using a new method that involves a USB-C cable with a magnetic charging puck.

The Apple Watch Series 7 also brings new watch faces and a new modular face to help you view stats. Apple is also calling it the most durable Apple Watch ever made. In terms of protection from the elements, this model comes with 50-meter water resistance and an IP6X rating. Some of these features might be appealing to some customers and if you think these warrant an upgrade, click on the link below to pre-order yours.