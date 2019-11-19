PlayStation 5 SSD Expandable Storage Becomes More Likely As More Patents Have Been Filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan

The PlayStation 5 SSD expandable storage cartridge has become more likely as Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan has seemingly filed more patents matching storage for a game console.

Last week we reported on a conceived PlayStation 5 SSD storage cartridge based on the recently filed patent for a PlayStation Cartridge at the Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial (INPI) in Brazil. Dutch website Let’s GO Digital managed to create some 3D renders from the cartridge, speculating that we might be looking at expandable SSD storage cartridges for Sony’s next-gen console.

Conceived PS5 SSD Storage Cartridge 3D Renders Suggest That Sony’s Next-Gen Console Might Work With Expandable SSD Storage Units

While Sony has yet to confirm whether the PlayStation 5 will indeed be using SSD cartridges as a recording medium, newly discovered Japanese patents add some more credibility to this rumor. As it turns out, the PlayStation Cartridge patent was originally filed in Japan by Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan. In fact, two patents were registered on December 28 of last year and were approved by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) on August 5 of this year. The patent for the PlayStation Cartridge at the Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial was registered at June 26 of this year.

As Let’s Go Digital has spotted, the 2nd patent that Sony has registered focuses on the inside of the cartridge. SIE Japan has added an image showing a chip with 8 connectors on the inside of the speculated SSD cartridge. More interestingly might be the Japanese description that accompanies the patent. As translated by the Dutch tech site:

“This is a recording medium which can record various data, such as a character, an image, an animation, a sound and a program. By loading the opening provided by the game console with the tip end part by which a plurality of pins of this cartridge were provided, the various data recorded on this cartridge can be read.”

The description clearly refers to a storage medium for a game console that can read and write data. Whether this storage is intended for the PlayStation 5 remains to be seen, but with Sony working hard on its next-gen console, it appears likely that this cartridge is intended for the PS5 instead of a new handheld.

The PlayStation 5 is slated for a release during next year’s holiday season. Be sure to check out the PlayStation 5 concept video that German content magazine TURN ON released last week.