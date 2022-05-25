addlink Unveils Brand New DDR5 SPIDER Memory Lineup & A95/A90 Series Gen 4 SSDs For Gamers

addlink has showcased its next-gen product lineup for 2022 featuring DDR5 SPIDER series memory kits & A95/A90 series Gen 4 SSDs.

addlink Virtual Showcase 2022: AddGame SPIDER X5 DDR5 RGB Memory Line-up

Press Release: addlink Technology Co., Ltd, a global storage and memory solution provider, is proud to host its virtual expo from May 25th to June 30th and addlink is also launching the brand new DDR5 RGB gaming memory, AddGame SPIDER X5, DDR5-4800, 5600, and DDR5-6000.

addlink Online Virtual Showcase 2022 has three major themes: AddGame SPIDER X5/S5 DDR5 Gaming Memory, AddGame A-Series M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD for Sony PS5, and Micro SDXC U3 A2 card for Nintendo Switch. Addlink is excited to bring these products to the forefront for attendees to experience virtually.

AddGame SPIDER X5 Gaming RGB DDR5 RAM Kit

The brand new AddGameTM Spider X5 delivers speeds at 4800MHz, 5600MHz, and 6000MHz. They are not only equipped with the Highest-Quality DDR5 components but also tested under the most stringent conditions.

Spider X5 features a large lighting strip with dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting that is gorgeous and smooth. The RGB lighting can be configured and synced perfectly by motherboards from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock. The exclusive black Spider totem with a high-quality aluminum heatsink enables a more efficient heat dissipation.

AddGame SPIDER S5 DDR5 Overclock Gaming Memory

The AddGameTM Spider S5 has launched two weeks ago, and delivers speeds at 4800MHz, 5600MHz, and 6000MHz for the latest DDR5 platforms. Spider S5 supports Intel XMP 3.0 and provides the one-setting and overclocking feature that makes it easy to perform at the advertised speed. Besides, it offers three additional profiles for users/gamers to customize to their needs.

AddGame SPIDER X5 and S5 come in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB kits and offer black and silver, two colors for user selection.

They are compatible with the latest DDR5 motherboards, passed 100% factory tests at product speeds, and as always, they are covered by a lifetime warranty. AddGame Spider S5 DDR5 is now available at authorized addlink distribution partners, and Spider X5 DDR5 RGB will be available on Amazon in July 2022.









AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD for PS5

The AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD was launched late last year and it’s recommended by multiple editors from various reviewers around the world. It delivers a sequential read speed of up to 7400MB/s on a PC and a maximum storage capacity of up to 4TB.

The AddGame A95 SSD comes with a High-Grade aluminum heatsink with a Shark-Fin design that can effectively reduce the temperature by up to 30%. Most Importantly, it can be used on both computers and the Sony PS5 game console.

Upcoming Budget-Friendly AddGame A90 Lite M.2 Gen4x4 SSD

According to Sony, the new PlayStation Plus service will launch this summer and will release more free games for subscribers to download.

To help PS5 owners around the world to prepare for these games, addlink is coming out with a brand-new Budget-Friendly Gen4x4 SSD with Superior performance, named AddGame A90 Lite. More information will be released on addlink's Virtual showcase 2022 later this June. Let's stay tuned.