PlayStation 5 Concept Video Released by Major German Retailer; Shows Console and DualShock5 Controller

German retailer Mediamarkt-Saturn has released a PlayStation 5 concept video showing off the console and its DualShock 5 controller.

First off – the renders in the video are based on how the German retailer would like to see Sony’s next-gen console. The final design of the PlayStation 5 will likely be very different from the design shown in this video. Nonetheless, we wanted to share the video as it does include some interesting features, including Wireless charging for the DualShock 5 controller and a LED display on top of the controller. You’ll find the concept video down below:

Motorola announces new Razr with foldable OLED screen and $1,499 price tag

PlayStation 5 Concept Video Mediamarkt Saturn

The video also shows the concept devkit that was created by Let's Go Digital earlier this year. We grabbed some screenshots from the video as well, which we’ve included as well.

Screenshots from the PlayStation 5 Concept Video









The PlayStation 5 is slated for a holiday 2020 release. As covered yesterday, the recently filed PlayStation Cartridge patent might be related to an expandable SSD storage unit for Sony’s next-gen console. Of course, this is merely speculation at this point.

Mediamarkt-Saturn is the largest electronics retailer in Europe. The company is headquartered in Germany and has more than 1000 stores and online shops across 15 countries in Europe.

What are your thoughts about this design? Would you like a more minimal design? Hit the comments down below.