PNY Makes Sure Your Sony PS5 Console SSD Stays Cool With Its XLR8 SSD Heatsink Cover, Increases Cooling For Just $19.99 US

PNY has announced a cool solution that will make the SSD on your Sony PS5 console run cooler for a low price of just $19.99 US.

Press Release: PNY announced today the availability of the PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink that is designed to fit PS5. This new heatsink is engineered to replace the standard SSD cover and offers easy installation when upgrading the expanded SSD storage. Experience improved thermal performance for demanding AAA games with the exceptionally designed PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink.

Wait Less, Game More

PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink is the ideal solution for enthusiasts and pro gamers looking to optimize performance by upgrading to the latest NVMe SSD feature. PNY’s exclusive new design integrates the SSD cover with an extruded aluminum heatsink, that improves the cooling efficiency of an installed NVMe SSD. Enjoy lightning-fast game launches and incredible game performance even during the most intense gaming sessions. Wait less, game more.

Extreme Cooling Delivered

PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink is designed to fit PS5 and improve the thermal performance of the SSD mounted in the expanded storage slot. The integrated cover and heatsink were meticulously crafted to replace the standard SSD cover. The SSD cover and integrated heatsink work together for increased heat dissipation during intense gaming sessions maximizing the thermal performance of your NVMe SSD upgrade.

The PNY engineered heatsink combined with negative pressure design delivers extreme cooling performance, cooling the SSD over 40% compared to no heatsink*. The PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink is the ideal heatsink to compliment the PNY XLR8 CS3140 NVMe SSD. Upgrade today to enjoy the extreme performance you demand!

Product Specification

Compatible with M.2 22110, 2280, 2260, 2242, 2230 single or double side SSD

Thermal conductivity: Thermal pad 1.5W/mk

Heatsink material / finish: Aluminum / Anodized black

Included spare screws x1 + Thermal pad

Product Availability

PNY XLR8 SSD Cover with Integrated Heatsink designed to fit PS5 will be available starting April 2022 via BestBuy.com and Amazon.com as well as on PNY.com and other retail partners with an MSRP of $19.99.