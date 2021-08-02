Gigabyte-owned hardware manufacturer AORUS has confirmed that its Gen4 7000s SSD 2TB is “PS5-Ready”.

Last week, a freshly-released PS5 system beta update enabled the highly-request M.2 storage expansion, and we now have another manufacturer confirming that its NVMe PCIe 4.0 drive meets Sony’s storage expansion requirements.

As covered earlier, both Seagate and Western Digital (with PlayStation lead architect Mark Cerny approving WD’s solution) already confirmed their own PS5 storage expansion solutions, and today, Gigabyte-owned AORUS has followed suit.

Taking to Twitter, AORUS writes that its GP-AG70S2TB drive with aluminum dual-sided thermal design meets Sony the requirements that Sony has set for expanding the internal storage of its next-gen console, and that the NVMe PCIe 4.0 drive is “PS5-ready”.

The 2TB drive with sequential read speeds up to 7000 MB/s doesn’t come cheap – it sells for $399.99 in the US (via Newegg), which is on par with Seagate’s FireCuda 530 and slightly cheaper than WD’s SN850 2TB.

AORUS officially announced its Gen4 7000s SSD back in January of this year.

Gigabyte Technology, one of the top global manufacturers of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, announces today the latest AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD with up to 7GB/s read speed. Enhanced by the new generation PCIe 4.0 controller with advanced 3D-TLC NAND Flash, it boosts up to 55% more performance than previous generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs come in two capacity variants, 2TB and 1TB with M.2 2280 interface to make installation easy. They equip big aluminum thermal interface in different sizes and double side thermal pad with Nanocarbon coating for improved heat dissipation. Meanwhile, the SSD Tool Box application provides the instant overview and adjustment of SSD status.

“The storage devices are taking advantage of the PCIe 4.0 transfer speed that raised from 5GB/s to almost 8GB/s, which is great news for users who expect to optimize storage performance and reduce the bottle neck of system operation.” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. “AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs further advance the standards set by our previous SSD products to provide users with breakthrough performance. After the OS installed, uses can enjoy unprecedented 7GB/s read speed with 1TB or 2TB storage capability. The thermal solution and the double-sided thermal pad are designed to slow down the throttling that might occur at high-speed operation of SSD, thus boost the system performance.”

M.2 storage expansion support is currently only available for those in the PS5 beta program. Sony has said that a PS5 system update offering storage expansion support will be released for all PS5 owners this Summer.