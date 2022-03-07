Pixel 6a RAM Count, Tensor Chip & GPU Details Leaked in Latest Benchmark

It has been known for some time that the Pixel 6a would launch with the same Tensor chip as the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Other hardware aspects of the upcoming mid-ranger were not known, but a new benchmark gives us a closer look.

Pixel 6a to Feature 6GB RAM, Mali-G78 GPU, Implying It Is a Watered-Down Version of the Pixel 6

The leaked Geekbench benchmark spotted by MySmartPrice shows that the Pixel 6a is running Android 12, with the ‘Motherboard’ category revealing the codename bluejay, which is the exact same name assigned to the mid-ranger. The single-core and multi-core scores are what you would expect from a smartphone touting Google’s Tensor chip, and though the results are not impressive compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000, these are alarming numbers on just paper only.

Aside from this, the Pixel 6a will feature 6GB of RAM, along with an octa-core configuration, paired with a Mali-G78 GPU. Looking at these specifications and comparing them to the Pixel 6, which features 8GB RAM, the Pixel 6a is a toned-down version of Google’s current-generation flagship, with a reduction in RAM count signifying that the advertising giant is attempting to reduce its retail costs by lowering the total system memory, which is not a terrible decision, assuming the final price is competitive enough.





The Pixel 6a has been shown to feature the same design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, along with a capable camera configuration, and other impressive specifications ranging from a large battery, and more. What will help the mid-range Google-branded smartphone stand out from the pack is that right price point, which according to a previous rumor, is said to cost an estimated $600, which is unnecessarily high.

Again, that is just a rumor, and Google could revise what it charges the consumer when the Pixel 6a is ready for launch, but its success will largely depend on its affordability. Google has already broken its previous smartphone sales record, so if it wants to keep this momentum going, it needs a capable device that targets the lower spectrum of the market. What do you think of these specifications so far? Tell us down in the comments.