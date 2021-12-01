Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Goes Official With up to 60% Faster GPU Performance, New 4nm Process, 8K HDR Video Capture Support, More

After months of waiting, Qualcomm has finally unveiled its flagship chipset that will be found in nearly all premium Android smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There are significant improvements coming to the CPU, GPU, the camera department, and AI, so without wasting any precious time, let us get right into the details.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Specifications, Performance and Power-Efficiency Improvements

Diving into the specifications first, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has the following CPU configuration.

One Kryo prime core, based on ARM’s Cortex-X2 running at 2.995GHz

Three Kryo Performance cores based on ARM’s Cortex-A710 running at 2.50GHz

Four Kryo efficiency cores based on ARM’s Cortex-A510 running at 1.79GHz

According to Qualcomm, the new CPU configuration is 20 percent faster and 30 percent more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 888, likely thanks to the 4nm manufacturing process as well as the ARMv9 architecture. The new Adreno GPU, which has succeeded the Adreno 660 from last year, is 30 percent faster at graphics rendering and consumes 25 percent less power. It also supports the Vulkan 1.1 API, and with it, Qualcomm claims a massive 60 percent GPU performance increase.

New ISP Brings Massive Upgrades to the Camera, Including Video

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 gets the new Spectra 680 Image Signal Processor, with memory bandwidth increased to 3.2Gigapixels per second, allowing for video recording support to touch 108MP at 30FPS. It can also record 8K HDR footage and take 64MP images at the same time.

Other configurations include support three 36MP cameras in unison and recording 30FPS video. The Spectra 680 ISP can also capture 240 12MP images in one second, and its new Ultrawide Engine prevents your images from appearing distorted. Aside from this, Qualcomm has introduced a video super-resolution for zooming purposes.

Up to 400 Percent Improvement in AI Performance

Qualcomm’s seventh generation of the AI Engine allows the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to tout four times or a 400 percent performance improvement compared to the previous generation. It also has two times faster Tensor acceleration, two times shared memory, and utilizes 1.7 times less power than the AI Engine on the Snapdragon 888.

New Snapdragon X65 and Other Standards Take Wireless Connectivity to a Whole New Level

Qualcomm will integrate its Snapdragon X65 5G modem to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new baseband chip can achieve up to a 10Gbps downlink speed, supports Wi-Fi 6E, and for the first time, the company states that you can stream lossless CD audio over Bluetooth.

Qualcomm has highlighted a wave of improvements for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 already in the wild, it will be an interesting skirmish for the time being. What are your first impressions of this chipset? Tell us down in the comments.