MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Is the World’s First 4nm Mobile Chipset; Features Cortex-X2, Support for LPDDR5X Memory and More

After weeks of unrelenting rumors, MediaTek has officially announced the Dimensity 9000, which happens to be the company’s and the world’s first 4nm chipset for smartphones. Being mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm process brings a wave of improvements, and we will be talking about those specifications and features in length.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Specifications

The Dimensity 9000 features a tri-cluster CPU configuration, just like what Qualcomm has been churning out for the past couple of years. However, this time, the chipset not just supports the new ARMv9 architecture, but also houses the Cortex-X2 core. The rest of the configuration is given as follows.

Apple Will Potentially Secure 80 Percent of ARM-based Laptop Market This Year

One Cortex-X2 core running at 3.05GHz

Three Cortex-A710 cores running at 2.85GHz

Four Cortex-A510 cores running at 1.80GHz

The Dimensity 9000 also has 8MB of L3 cache and 6MB of system cache, with MediaTek claiming that its new flagship SoC is 35 percent faster and 37 percent more power-efficient than current generation premium Android smartphones. The new silicon also supports the faster and less power-hungry LPDDR5X memory, which can reach speeds of up to 7500Mbps. With Samsung having officially announced LPDDR5X RAM chips for smartphones, phone makers will have the option to use both the Dimensity 9000 and faster memory in their 2022 handsets.

In addition to the CPU, we get an ARM-Mali G710 GPU. Featuring a total of 10 cores, the new integrated graphics processor supports mobile ray tracing and FHD panels with a 180Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 9000 can also handle up to a single 320MP camera thanks to its 18-bit HDR-capable image signal processor. The chipset also supports a triple-primary camera solution with a 32MP resolution, with all three sensors capable of capturing HDR videos while consuming less power at the same time.

AMD & MediaTek Rumored To Create Joint Venture

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 AI, Connectivity and Other Features

According to the company, the Dimensity 9000 is equipped with MediaTek’s fifth-generation APU, making it four times more energy-efficient and four times more powerful compared to the previous-generation technology. In terms of connectivity, the new silicon sports an integrated M80 5G modem and it supports the new 3GPP R16 5G standards, all the while supporting downlink speeds of 7Gbps.

Other technologies supported by the Dimensity 9000 include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth LEAudio, and Beidou III-B1C GNSS. MediaTek likely intends its latest and greatest SoC to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1, so it is probably after November 30 that we will be able to pit these two together and see what the differences are.